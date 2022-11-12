Tempo traveller driver, vehicle washed away in landslide in Kerala

Heavy rains continued to lash Idukki district in Kerala on Saturday with minor landslides being reported from Munnar-Vattavada road in the hilly region where a tempo traveller and its driver were washed away, police said.

Vadakara resident Roopesh (45) was unable to escape from his vehicle when the landslide hit the Munnar-Vattavada road, police said.

“The tempo traveller was part of a three-vehicle tour group from Vadakara. All other vehicles and passengers managed to escape but he is suspected to have been trapped inside the vehicle,” Munnar police told

