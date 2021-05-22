Telangana logs 3,308 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Hyderabad, May 22 : Telangana on Saturday reported3,308 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.51 lakh caseswhile the death toll was 3,106 with 21 casualties, said abulletin.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accountedfor the most number of cases with 513 followed by Khammam(228) and Rangareddy (226), the bulletin said.

The State has42,959 active cases and over63,000 samples were tested.

Advertisement

The total number of cumulative cases stood at5,51,035while with4,723 being cured, the total recoveries were5,04,970.

Cumulatively, over 1.44 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population was over 3.88lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.56 per cent,while it was 1.1 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate in the State was 91.64 per cent,while it was 87.7 per cent in the country. PTI GDKNVG NVG

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)