Telangana: BRS, Cong in war of words over farmers free power scheme

The ruling BRS and opposition Congress in Telangana were engaged in a war of words on Tuesday over the alleged remarks made by state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy on supply of free power to farmers.

However, Reddy denied making any such comments.

BRS working president and state Minister K T Rama Rao pointed out the alleged comments of Reddy that free power is not required for farmers.

Rao called for protests on Wednesday across the state against the alleged anti-farmer thinking of Congress, according to a release from Raos office. Dismissing the allegation made against him by the BRS, Reddy, who is presently in US, in a release said that it was conspiracy by the ruling party to dilute the Satyagraha protest planned to be organised in the state on Wednesday by his party against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. He said free power to farmers is a “patent scheme” of Congress (as it was started during Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh).

The BRS is only trying to help the BJP by taking up a false issue and spreading a distorted campaign on comments which he never made, the Congress leader said. Reddy recalled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments at a public meeting in Telangana that BRS is a B team of BJP.

