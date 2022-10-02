Telangana attracts over Rs 2.5 lakh crore investments in 8 years: Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana has attracted over 2.5 lakh crore in investment across various sectors in the last 8 years due to business-friendly policies and atmosphere, state Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Rao — who also holds the portfolio of Telangana Minister for Commerce, IT and Urban Development — made the remarks in a reply to a question on state investment policies.

“We gave more than 20,000 clearances (to business proposals) in last 8 years through TS iPass attracting more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore of investment and created 1.6 million or 16 crore direct job opportunities,” he told

