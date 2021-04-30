Telangana adds 7,646 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths take toll

Telangana reported7,646 freshCOPVId-19 casestaking the tally to over 4.35 lakh while thetoll stood at2,261 with 53 more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)accounted for the most number of cases with 1,441, followed byMedchal Malkajgiri (631) and Rangareddy (484), a governmentbulletin said on Friday providing details as of 8 PM on April29.

The total number of cumulative cases in the statestood at 4,35,606 while with 5,926 patients being cured, thetotal recoveries were at 3,55,618.

The state has 77,727 active cases and over 77 thousandsamples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 1.29 crore samples have beentested.

The samples tested per million population was over3.46 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent,while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 81.63 per cent,while it was 82 per cent in the country.

The state has 252 active micro containment zones.

According to a separate release, over 40 lakh peoplein the state have received their first dose of COVID-19vaccine while over 5.96 lakh got their second shot also as ofApril 29.

