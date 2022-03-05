Team Gulf First wins Seventh edition of JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury competition

Team Gulf First won the seventh edition of the JK Tyre Orange 4×4 Fury competition, billed as one of Indias toughest and most exciting off-road competitions.

While Team Gulf from Kerala registered their first win, defending champion MOCA from Arunachal stood second followed by NIOC from Delhi-NCR.

Presenting the awards to the winning teams, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday, “Orange Festival is an opportunity to showcase and promote eco-tourism activities which will ultimately help develop infrastructure of the region. On behalf of the state, I thank JK Tyre for promoting the rich heritage of not only Dambuk but of Arunachal Pradesh.” The two-day event was flagged off on March 3 by state tourism director Abu Tayeng along with Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng, and concluded on Friday.

Held in the backdrop of the famous Orange Festival of Adventure & Music at Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, the two-day competition had 12 teams participating from various parts like Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Delhi in Open category, comprising of extreme specified vehicles.

Aparna Umesh from Kerala became the first woman participant to participate in the rally.

The 4×4 Fury had the teams negotiate through natural and gruelling obstacles like swamps, steep riverbanks, boulder-filled riverbeds and tracks through rainforests. Such was the route that on the first day itself, almost 80 per cent of the cars broke down as they all struggled to beat the boulders and rocks making it even more challenging. Intermittent rains and tracks along dry river beds added to the excitement in the proceedings. Out of 24 cars participating only six could reach the finish line.

Speaking of her experience Aparna said, “off-roading has always been perceived to be male dominated. This is a dream come true for me but it is yet to sink in. We were facing some mechanical issues due to which I couldnt participate in stage 2 and 3. I will be back again.”

