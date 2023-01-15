Teacher convicted in attempt to murder case dismissed from service in Lakshadweep

A government teacher, who is the prime accused in an attempt to murder case in Lakshadweep, was dismissed from government service by the island administration.

The administration, in a notification issued recently, dismissed Sayed Mohammed Noorul Ameen, with effect from January 11 when he was convicted by a sessions court in Kavaratti.

Ameen is the brother of former Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, also convicted in the case.

“…the Disciplinary Authority ie. Administrator, U T of Lakshadweep in exercise of powers conferred by… hereby impose the penalty of Dismissal from service which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment under Government against Shri Sayed Mohammed Noorul Ameen, TGT (English), MGSSS, Andrott w.e.f. 11.1.2023,” the order read.

The disciplinary authority said it cannot leave out the serious observations of the court which says there was no guarantee that accused will not repeat the very same act “A teacher is supposed to inculcate the importance of brotherhood, non violence and harmony in the society through his conduct and profession. The continuation of the first accused Shri. Sayed Mohammed Noorul Ameen in service even after his conviction and imprisonment against the grave offences is untenable and he disqualifies to be a teacher to the student community,” the dismissal order read.

He is currently lodged at Kannur central jail in Kerala.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued a notification disqualifying Faizal on Friday.

The court in Lakshadweep had sentenced four people, including Faizal and Ameen to 10 years in jail after they were found guilty in an attempt to murder case.

Kavaratti Sessions court had also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. All the convicts are relatives.

