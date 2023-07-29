TCS introduces organisational rejig under new CEO

In an organisational rejig, TCS on Saturday announced that it will now have business groups based on industry sectors and geographies under the new chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan.

It also elevated Harrick Vin as the new chief technology officer and Abhinav Kumar as the interim head for marketing.

Under former chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan, the company in April 2022 adopted a new structure where its clients were organised depending on their respective revenue size. As per some media reports, this structure had led to some unease within the company especially in the higher echelons.

