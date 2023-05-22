Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to visit Singapore, Japan to seek investment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will embark on an overseas trip to Singapore and Japan on May 23 to attract more foreign investment to the state, the government said on Monday.

Apart from attending the investors meet in Singapore and Japan, the Chief Minister would meet the CEOs of Singapore and Japanese companies, heads of government corporations and ministers of the respective countries and invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu and attend the Global Investors Meet in Chennai scheduled for January 2024.

He would meet the Singapore Minister for Transport and in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and CEOs of leading companies including Temasek, Sembcorp, and Capital Land Investment and attend the investors summit, an official release here said.

Guidance Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT, Fame TN, TANSIM and TNSDC will sign an MoU with Singapore University Technology and Design, Singapore India Partnership Office and Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries on May 24. Later that day, the Chief Minister would attend a cultural programme.

Thereafter, he would proceed to Japan to meet leading industrialists and government officials and invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu. Many MoUs are likely to be signed during his visit.

Hitherto, a government delegation had visited Tokyo and this is the first time the official delegation would be visiting Osaka where the Chief Minister would take part in the meet organised by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

He would meet Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi and JETRO chairman Ishiguro Norihiko. Further, over 200 Japanese companies will participate in the investors meet in which Stalin would take part.

This is his second foreign visit to lure investment to Tamil Nadu as part of his ambitious plan to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. In March 2022, Stalin, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and officials, visited the United Arab Emirates and signed an MoU with Lulu Group for investments to the tune of Rs 6,100 crore.

So far, the government has attracted investment worth Rs 2,95,339 crore.

The official delegation includes Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and senior IAS officials.

