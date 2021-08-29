Taliban: US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport

A Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there. Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.

US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabuls international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Talibans lightning takeover of the country, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

