T20 Big Bash changes rules to entice more star cricketers

More marquee players are set to join the Twenty20 Big Bash Leagues after Cricket Australia increased salary caps and changed contracting rules.

Each of the eight franchises in the mens BBL will have to sign at least six players on minimum retainers of 200,000 Australian dollars ($135,000) for Season 13.

A supplementary marquee list is also available for players who arent initially expected to be available for the BBL because of injuries or other playing commitments but who become available during the season.

That means more of Australias leading test cricketers could participate even if theres schedule conflicts. Cricket Australia on Wednesday said the will ensure the competitions remain globally competitive and an attractive proposition for the worlds best T20 players.

Advertisement

Many of the stars of international cricket, including veteran Australian opener David Warner, are currently involved in the Indian Premier League, the worlds richest domestic T20 competition. The mens BBL, played in Australia from mid-December until early February, is competing to attract star players with an increasing number of T20 leagues around the world.

Cricket Australia said the average retainers will increase more than 50% for the leading players in the mens BBL in the 2023-24 season, with the top stars earning minimum retainers of AU$420,000 ($280,000).

In the womens BBL, the minimum retainer will increase 30% and the top players can earn retainers of AU$110,000 ($74,000).

Franchises will be allowed to sign as many nationally-contracted players as they like inside the AU$3 million ($2 million) salary cap on their 18-man rosters, as well as a maximum of two on the marquee supplementary list who can be activated if they become available.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)