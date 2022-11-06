Syed Haider Ali, Godfather of Railways cricket, passes away

Syed Haider Ali, a domestic cricket stalwart, and one of the finest left-arm spinners who never played for India, has passed away after battling prolonged illness.

Haider died in Prayagraj on Saturday. He was 79.

Haider is survived by two sons Syed Sher Ali and Raza Ali.

“He was suffering from chest congestion for some time now. After a routine check-up with his doctor, we were returning home, when he suddenly collapsed. He passed away around 1.30 pm on Saturday,” Raza, a former first-class cricketer, told

