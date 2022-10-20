Swiggy Instamart betting big on Kolkata, keen to tap growing demand in east India

Swiggys quick commerce platform Instamart, which witnessed a 10-fold increase in orders in Kolkata over the last 12 months, is keen to tap the huge demand in several other cities in the east and northeast, a top company official said.

Kolkata ranks among the countrys top five cities for Instamart in terms of demand along with places like Bengaluru and Mumbai, he said.

There are some very large markets in the east and northeast of India, which are ripe for disruption as far as quick commerce is concerned Guwahati is right up there because of the kind of retail formats existing in the city, and the fairly premium FMCG products that are sold. The market is well developed and matured, said Karthik Gurumurthy, Senior Vice President, of Instamart.

Bhubaneswar is emerging strong and we see huge potential in Ranchi too, Gurumurthy told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)