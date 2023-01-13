Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne defaced by anti-social elements with anti-India graffiti: BAPS

A prominent Hindu temple has been defaced by “anti-social elements” here with anti-India graffiti at the gates in an apparent hate crime, according to reports.

The incident took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbournes northern suburb of Mill Park. However, the time is not yet known.

Evan Mulholland, Liberal MP for the Northern Metropolitan Region, tweeted,” Thinking of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir community after the Mill Park temple was vandalised today. This vandalism is deeply distressing for Victorias peaceful Hindu community, especially at this holy time.

Meanwhile, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Australia in a statement appealing for peace has said that they are deeply saddened by this incident.

Advertisement

“We are deeply saddened by the anti-India graffiti at the gates of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park, Melbourne, Australia by anti-social elements. The BAPS temple in Mill Park, like all temples of BAPS worldwide, is an abode of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values,” they said in a statement on Thursday.

“…the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has prayed for peace and unity and has appealed to all devotees and well-wishers to maintain peace,” the statement said.

“We are thankful for the appropriate authorities, including the governments of Australia and India as well as local community organisations, for their continued support. BAPS Mandirs across Australia are symbols of a thriving multicultural society which nurtures Australian values of respect, mateship and tolerance.” The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven faith dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)