Suzlon bags order to supply wind turbines totalling 48.3 MW to Adani Green Energy

Suzlon on Tuesday said it has bagged an order to supply 23 wind turbines totalling 48.3 MW from Adani Green Energy.

Suzlon will install 23 units of their wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, a company statement said.

The project is located in Mandvi, Kutch Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

This order is a repeat order from Adani Green Energy and is in addition to the existing order of 226.8 MW as announced on 13th August 2021.

“We are delighted that Adani Green Energy Ltd has reaffirmed their trust in us for the additional order for their Wind Energy Project in Mandvi, Kutch, Gujarat. “It is always a privilege to partner with Indias leading IPP in their pursuit to power our nation with green energy,” Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said in the statement.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning.

Additionally, Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

“We believe that Suzlon is an evident choice for our stakeholders and customers because our products are customized for a variety of Indian wind regimes backed by our service offerings. “In our pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Suzlon wind turbines typically have 70-80 per cent domestic content and are manufactured in India through a thriving domestic value chain,” Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group said.

