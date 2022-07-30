Suspected case of monkeypox reported in Karnataka

An Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital here, the Karnataka health department said.

His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, the health officials said on Saturday.

The African national has been isolated at the hospital where he got admitted for treatment of multiple health issues, including renal problem.

The 55-year-old Ethiopian with kidney related ailment and other health complications had come in the first week of July and only recently, he showed signs of monkeypox with rashes in his body, a health department official told

