Surya, Ishan called for Test series against Australia; Prithvi recalled for NZ T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav has been added to Indias Test team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against Australia with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan getting his maiden call-up in the longer version.

Prithvi Shaw, who struck a career-best 379 in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam, has been rewarded with a call-up for the T20 International series against New Zealand while KS Bharath replaced KL Rahul in the ODI set-up for the New Zealand tour.

Ravindra Jadeja, who is recuperating from knee surgery, has been included in the Test squad subject to fitness. Jasprit Bumrah hasnt been selected on expected lines as he is far from being match-fit, which is required to play five-day cricket.

Rahul and Axar Patel have been given a break of two weeks during the New Zealand series for “family commitments”. Suryas form couldnt be ignored ==================== The Chetan Sharma-led new selection committee could not ignore Suryas current form as he got his second call-up in a Test squad. He had earlier been a cover in 2021 at Kanpur during a Test series against New Zealand.

Whether he will get a chance or not in the playing XI cant be predicted but his technique against spinners on Indian tracks is exemplary. With no Rishabh Pant in the mix, India are missing that X-factor in the middle-order, who can take the game away in one session.

Hence Suryas addition is a welcome move in the 17-member squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Surya recently played two Ranji matches for Mumbai, scoring 90 vs Hyderabad and 95 vs Saurashtra in quick time. He has already played 79 first-class games with 5549 runs at an average of nearly 45. As far as Ishans selection is concerned, it was more or less a straight forward one as he is a like for like replacement of Pant being a left-hander.

The Indian top-order only has right-handers and even though Jadeja is now as good as a No. 6 in Test matches, his bowling fitness is yet to be judged.

“KS Bharath is a better keeper but he is nowhere close to Ishan the batter. So it wont be an easy choice against Australia as one needs to play fearless cricket. With Ishan, there wont be any half measures,” a senior BCCI source privy to selection matters told

