Superstar DJ David Guetta to Perform to The World on New Years Eve from Louvre Abu Dhabi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — World-renowned DJ and producer David Guetta and Louvre Abu Dhabi are joining forces to deliver a state-of-the-art production that unites, inspires and brings energy to people around the globe this New Years Eve.

Fans around the world will be able to watch the show online on January 1, 2022 at 12 am, Gulf Standard Time (December 31, 2021 at 9 pm Central European Time, 3 pm Eastern Standard Time).

David Guetta will perform on a purpose-built floating stage constructed in the waters surrounding Louvre Abu Dhabi. Set against the backdrop of the museums iconic architecture, the show will feature music and a world-class light show whilst integrating projections of masterpieces from Louvre Abu Dhabis incredible collections.

With its global following and messages of joy, hope and optimism, David Guettas music unifies people regardless of culture or geography, creating experiences that chime perfectly with Louvre Abu Dhabis values and mission as the first universal museum in the Arab world.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi said: “We are excited to collaborate with David Guetta, a global music icon, who has chosen Louvre Abu Dhabi and its collections, which is a symbol of connecting cultures, as the backdrop for a thrilling New Years Eve performance for fans around the world. This event is the latest in Abu Dhabis drive to bring world-class entertainment and culture to our city, in line with a vision to become an international hub for arts, culture and creativity.”Guetta said: “The Louvre is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I am so excited to be playing at the Abu Dhabi counterpart this New Years Eve after the success of my Paris livestream last year. Its an honour to be invited to come and perform; weve got out of this world production once again this year and its going to be an electrifying show and an amazing night. I cant wait to connect with you all and celebrate the New Year together.”Generated by more than 500 light fixtures located around the floating stage, Louvre Abu Dhabis dome and the surrounding water, the world-class light show will include 20-metre-high flames that will shoot into the night sky, perfectly choreographed to compliment the DJs set.

