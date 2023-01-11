Submit details of tenants, domestic help to police: Jammu admin to landlords

The Jammu administration has directed landlords to submit details of their tenants and domestic helps to the police station concerned. The move comes after several instances, in which anti-national elements sought hideouts in residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic helpers, have been reported in Jammu.

An order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Avny Lavasa on Tuesday said the landlords shall submit the details within three days of the issuance of the order. “All owners shall, after the issuance of this order, within three days submit without fail the detailed particulars of the tenants as per the declaration form to be signed by both the owner and the tenant, to the concerned police station, either in person or by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer,” the order read. It said the step was taken after Jammus Senior Superintendent of Police brought to Lavasas notice that there was an imminent need to conduct verification following instances where anti-national and anti-social elements have sought hideouts in residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic helpers.

It is necessary that some measures be taken to make the landlords and property owners accountable before renting out and making available their premises to tenants and domestic helps, she said.

“I consider the threat posed by such adverse elements as imminent danger to public safety and security, that warrants immediate preventive measures under Section 144 of CrPC,” the top district official said.

The owners who have already let, sub-let, or rented out their houses on any date prior to the issuance of this order, shall submit the detailed particulars of tenants as per the declaration form to the concerned police station with immediate effect, the order said.

“Owners, who have allowed jhuggies on their lands, shall also be required to disclose the details as per the declaration form,” she added. “Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” the order said.

