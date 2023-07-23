Strip-parade inhuman; PM must intervene to bring peace in Manipur: Irom Sharmila

Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Sunday described the incident of strip-and-parade of two tribal women as “inhuman” and “very disturbing” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene to address the situation in her home state.

She also demanded that Chief Minister N Biren Singh admit his failure and apologise to the people of Manipur.

The 51-year-old award-winning activist said she could not hold her tears after watching the video clip that showed two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Kangpokpi district of the northeastern state on May 4.

The video which surfaced on July 19 sparked condemnation countrywide. Since then, the police have arrested six people.

“Its inhuman and quite a disturbing incident. I could not hold my tears seeing the video I have received. I am deeply pained and shocked,” Sharmila told PTI.

