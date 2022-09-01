State Cabinet approves incorporation of Haryana Airports Development Corporation

Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the incorporation of the Haryana Airports Development Corporation Limited to ensure smooth execution of various development works related to airports in the state.

The state airport development corporation will also carry out works related to the Integrated Manufacturing Clusters under the central governments Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor project.

According to an official statement issued after the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, key objectives of the corporation include the implementation of airport projects/joint-ventures of the state government, establishing and operating an integrated aviation hub at Hisar and other airfields of Haryana.

Besides, the corporation will assist to operate, maintain, develop, design, construct, upgrade and manage the airports.

Further, the corporation will assist in acquiring land for renovation and expansion of airports, runways, taxiways, aprons, passenger terminals and cargo amenities.

In July, 2017, the state government had signed an agreement with the Union civil aviation ministry and Airports Authority of India to implement the central governments regional connectivity scheme.

Also, the Haryana government is working on a proposal to develop Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMC) at Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project of the government of India, for which 1,605 acres of land has already been identified in the first phase.

The IMC project will be implemented through a joint venture between the Civil Aviation Department and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd.

