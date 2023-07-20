Stalin urges PM Modi to take up fishermen issue with visiting Lankan Prez

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the issue of protection of the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen.

Pointing to Wickremesinghes two-day official visit to the country this week, Stalin outlined retrieval of Katchatheevu island and addressing the genuine aspirations of the Tamil-speaking people in Sri Lanka as matters of great concern to the people of Tamil Nadu. At the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, Wickremesinghe is set to visit India on an official visit on July 21. This will be his first visit to the country since assuming the current responsibilities, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

Stalin, writing to Modi, said it is imperative to protect the social, political, cultural and economic rights of the Tamils in Sri Lanka so that they could lead dignified lives as equal citizens.

“For this purpose, there must be adequate and meaningful devolution of powers to the provinces, which fulfils the genuine and unresolved aspirations of the Tamils in the island nation,” he said.

An official release here said Stalin wrote to Modi on July 19.

Tracing the nearly 50-year old history of India ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka without Tamil Nadu governments consent, Stalin said the “island has historically been a part of India, and fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been traditionally fishing in the waters around this island.” In 1974, India ceded Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

Indian fishermen face highly restricted access to traditional fishing grounds, increased harassment by the Sri Lankan Navy and arrests on trespassing charges, he said. Restoring the right to fish in the traditional fishing grounds of Palk Bay has always been among the top priorities of the government of Tamil Nadu.

“I urge the Union government to initiate diplomatic efforts to revisit the agreement transferring Katchatheevu island and make all efforts to retrieve Katchatheevu as it will only re-establish the historical fishing rights and provide permanent relief to our fishermen. Until this is accomplished, the Union government may take steps to restore at least the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen.” From 2020 till date, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 619 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 83 fishing boats in 48 incidents. The livelihoods of fishermen were severely affected, and their families suffered due to the arrest of the familys breadwinner, the CM said.

Subsequently, the Lankan authorities released 604 fishermen and 16 boats (67 boats remain in Lankan custody) due to the concerted efforts taken by the State and Central governments. The latest incident occurred on July 9, when the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 15 Indian fishermen. Further, during the same period, Tamil fishermen were assaulted by Sri Lankan Navy and its nationals in 38 different incidents. Such incidents often entail loot of materials– ice box, fish catch, GPS, fishing gear, battery and engine, he added.

“We appeal for initiating strong and enhanced measures to prevent the harassment of our fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Regular patrolling, establishment of communication channels, and installation of warning systems could significantly reduce the incidents of harassment and apprehension.” Sri Lanka amended its Fisheries Act in 2018 enabling it to nationalise foreign fishing boats. The nationalisation of Indian boats without proper compensation pushes the fishermen into financial distress, the CM said.

Stalin requested Modi that this issue be taken up with the visiting Lankan president so that necessary amendments could be made by the neighbouring country to withdraw its nationalisation legislation.

Regular Indo-Lanka Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings would help build trust and ensure smooth fishing operations, Stalin added.

“I am sure that your support and intervention in these matters will bring about a positive change in the lives of our fishermen and their families and also help address the genuine aspirations of the Tamils in Sri Lanka,” the CM said.

