Speeding truck hits motorcycle; two dead, one injured

Two people were crushed to death and one sustained severe injuries when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Budhana town here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the victims were returning to their village after work, they said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the injured was admitted to a hospital, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)