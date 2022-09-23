Speaker revokes over 200 ad-hoc appointments in Uttarakhand Assembly

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Friday revoked 228 ad-hoc appointments made in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in violation of norms.

The revoked ad-hoc appointments include 150 that were made in 2016, six in 2020 and 72 in 2021, Khanduri said at a press conference here on Friday.

She also placed Vidhan Sabha Secretary Mukesh Singhal under immediate suspension.

The decision to revoke the appointments were taken in light of recommendations made by a three-member expert committee, which detected violation of norms in these appointments, Khanduri said.

The expert committee submitted its report to the Speaker late on Thursday night, she said.

“I am immediately sending my decision to the state government for its approval,” the Speaker said.

