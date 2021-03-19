Space Technology Incubation Centres opened at NIT Nagpur, Bhopal & Rourkela

Three Space TechnologyIncubation Centres (S-TIC) were inaugurated at NationalInstitute of Technology (NIT) at Nagpur, Bhopal and Rourkelaby the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) KSivan.

ISRO signed bilateral Memorandum of Understanding withVisvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur (forWestern region), Maulana Azad National Institute ofTechnology, Bhopal (for Central region), and NationalInstitute of Technology, Rourkela (for Eastern region).

In an online programme on this occasion on Thursday,Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS),encouraged the students to explore their entrepreneurshipskills in the space domain.

The S-TIC concept is conceived with one selected majoracademic institute taking the lead role in a particular regionand providing opportunities for final year graduate, postgraduate and research scholars as “future buddingentrepreneurs,” Sivan was quoted as saying in an ISROstatement.

Projects of practical relevance linked to the ongoingor future missions of ISRO will be made available to thestudents atSTIC, and their research outcome will betranslated into a Proof-of-Concept or prototype throughindustries within their region, the Bengaluru-headquarteredISRO said.

ISRO Scientific Secretary R Umamaheswaran underlinedthe need for inter-disciplinary approach and close team workamong various disciplines of Science and Technology foraccomplishing the objectives of S-TIC.

With the setting up of three new S-TICs, the goal ofopening one such centre in each six region of the country hasbeen accomplished by ISRO.

S-TICs have already been functioning, at NationalInstitute of Technology, Agartala (for North-Eastern region),Dr.B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar(for Northern region) and National Institute of Technology,Tiruchirappalli (for Southern region).

Sivan also releasedYUKTI-Sanchita 2021 (YouthUpgradation byKnowledgeTransformation through Incubators -Sanchita),a compilation of 108 product development /innovative project proposals from centres/ labs/units ofDoS/ISRO.

“It can be referred by the Academia, Industry andStart-ups to prepare a detailed proposal for execution of theprojects. This is one of the major steps by DOS / ISRO toachieve the development and indigenisation of space gradecomponents / products / processes in tandem with objectives ofAatmanirbhar Bharat”, ISRO said.

