SP leader arrested for making indecent remarks on social media gets bail

A Samajwadi Party leader arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media was released on bail on Monday, police said.

Manish Jagan Agarwal, who is associated with the SPs social media cell, was arrested on Sunday following a complaint by an office-bearer of BJPs youth wing that she had been threatened with rape and murder.

The complainant too was booked by police after the SP alleged that she had made objectionable remarks against its MP Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Jailor of Lucknow District Jail Kishor Dixit confirmed that Agarwal had been released.

According to police, Agarwals bail was approved by the court of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) on Monday.

In the context of Agarwals release, a police officer told

