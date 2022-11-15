Soren launches projects, schemes for state on Foundation Day

Chief Minister Hemant Soren Tuesday launched a number of projects and schemes for the development of Jharkhand at the 23rd statehood day function here. Soren said the government is committed to the welfare and overall development of the people and the work plans of the schemes and projects have been drafted in a way so that the poor and the deprived sections of the society can be uplifted. Governor Ramesh Bais, who was the chief guest at the function, however, gave it the miss. The governor was with President Droupadi Murmu at Khunti in the morning. After returning from there, he was not feeling well. So he could not take part in the programme, a Raj Bhawan official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)