Sonu Sood to turn writer for upcoming film Fateh

Actor Sonu Sood says he is set to make his writing debut with his upcoming feature film Fateh.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as Bajirao Mastani and Shamshera.

Inspired by real-life incidents, Fateh will feature high-octane action sequences and Sood in a never-before-seen avatar.

The actor said the film talks about an important issue of digital scams and he has been working on the script for the past one-and-half years.

Advertisement

“We have been working on it for one-and-half years. Personally, I have worked a lot on script and screenplay, I have done that in quite a few films. But I will take the credit for this for the first time,” the 49-year-old actor told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)