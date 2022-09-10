Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday described Britains Queen Elizabeth II as a “much-loved person” and said her passing away is a “moment in sadness”.

This is also a time to celebrate her long and devoted reign as sovereign of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth, Gandhi said in a condolence message. Queen Elizabeth II, the UKs longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

“For generations across the world, in a period of rapid change over seven decades, she (Queen Elizabeth II) was a symbol of constancy and continuity.

“Her passing is also an occasion to remember her warm association with our country, cherished by her and by us,” Gandhi said in her message.

Advertisement

She said the many visits of Queen Elizabeth II to India both symbolised and cemented the close relationship between the two countries, starting shortly after Indias independence when the government of Jawaharlal Nehru played a determining role in establishing the Commonwealth.

“The bilateral relationship between India and the UK has evolved naturally with the passage of time, but it has remained durable and important for both countries. Indias association with Queen Elizabeth will abide in history,” the Congress president said.

One day of state mourning will be observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)