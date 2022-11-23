Someone like Nehra more suited to T20 coaching job than Dravid: Harbhajan

Harbhajan Singh feels someone like Ashish Nehra must be part of Indias T20 coaching setup as he knows the shortest format perhaps better than current head coach Rahul Dravid.

Nehra retired from the game in 2017 and earlier this year coached Gujarat Titans to the title on their IPL debut.

“In T20 format you can have someone like Ashish Nehra who recently retired from the game. He knows this better than, with all due respect to Rahul, we have played together for so many years, he has vast knowledge but this is a tricky format. “Someone who has played the game more recently is better suited for the coaching job in T20s. I am not saying you remove Rahul from T20. Ashish and Rahul can work together to build this team for the 2024 World Cup,” Harbhajan told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)