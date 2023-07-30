Slight improvement in ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s health condition

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved slightly though he remained critical on Sunday morning, doctors treating him at a city-based hospital, said.

The oxygen saturation of the 79-year-old Bhattacharya, who was rushed to the private hospital from his Palm Avenue residence via a green corridor on Saturday afternoon, improved slightly, but he continued to be on invasive ventilation, a senior doctor said.

“His health condition remained critical but stable as oxygen saturation in his blood improved. His blood pressure has also improved. He is responding to the treatment but still is not out of danger. Our doctors closely monitored him the entire night and there was no major deterioration,” the doctor told

