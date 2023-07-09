Situation allowed to fester: Sachin Pilot slams BJP-led Centre over Manipur

Slamming the BJP-led Centre over its handling of violence-hit Manipur, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has alleged that such a situation was “allowed to fester” in the state and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not holding a “genuine” all-party meeting on it.

Advertisement

He also hit out at Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, saying that he had lost the moral and political right to govern the state.

“A small state like Manipur which deserved to be handled with care, with empathy and compassion, there is no accountability, so many people have lost their lives. The government has lost the moral authority to govern, and no one is responsible, nobody in the state, nobody in the ruling party, nobody in Delhi is answering questions,” Pilot said.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur to meet people. It was an effort, not a political effort to get brownie points for anything, but to make sure people feel that despite religious divisions and societal divisions, there are people who want to go and heal the wounds, reduce the pain and share the concern,” he told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)