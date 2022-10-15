SIT to investigate gang-rape charge against senior officials in Andaman and Nicobar

A Special Investigating Team has been constituted to probe allegations of a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands that she was gang-raped by officials there including a former chief secretary.

The police registered a case earlier this month on the complaint filed by the woman alleging that she was sexually abused by Narain, a 1990 batch IAS officer, and Labour commissioner R L Rishi at the latters official residence on two occasions.

The Aberdeen police station registered the case and a Special Investigating Team headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police was formed to probe the serious allegation against Narain, who is at present posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

When contacted, Narain told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)