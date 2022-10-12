Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia for T20 World Cup

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will join the Indian contingent in Australia soon even as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Chahar, who was among the stand-by players, was expected to make the main squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but it is understood that his back injury will take time to heal.

“Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasnt any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur,” a BCCI official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)