Singapore reports two cases of Omicron BA.2.75 subvariant

Two people with recent travel history to India have tested positive for Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 in Singapore, according to media reports.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said both individuals had recently travelled to India and had immediately self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

They have since fully recovered, the ministry added.

The BA.2.75 subvariant, which is nicknamed Centaurus, was first detected in India in early May, according to a media report here.

Since then, cases of the new Omicron subvariant have been reported in nearly 10 other countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Germany and Canada.

“There is currently no evidence to indicate that BA.2.75 has substantially different virulence or severity compared to its Omicron predecessors,” the MOH said on Saturday.

It added that as of Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified BA.2.75 as an Omicron subvariant under monitoring.

Meanwhile, the city state also reported 9,153 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday, comprising 8,691 local infections and 462 imported cases.

Three new fatalities raised the death toll from coronavirus to 1,450, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Singapore has recorded 1,589,099 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

