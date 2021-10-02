Singapore reports 2,909 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore has reported 2,909 new COVID-19 cases, including 818 in dormitories for foreign workers and 12 who arrived from abroad, while it recorded eight new deaths from the disease.

Eight dormitories housing migrant workers are among the 10 clusters being “closely monitored” as areas of COVID-19 spread, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday.

The cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory, housing migrant workers, including Indians in Jurong West industrial district, is the largest with 442 cases so far. Twenty-one cases were reported at the dormitory on Friday.

All the dormitory clusters involve intra-dormitory transmission among residents with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, said MOH.

Sixty-one cases were reported at 9 Defu South Street 1 dormitory, (taking the total to 212), ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory had 18 (115), PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory had 11 cases (total 84), Avery Lodge 28 cases (397), Woodlands Dormitory six cases (354), North Coast Lodge 14 cases (379) and Tuas South Dormitory five cases (28).

Seven of the Singaporean fatalities were men and a woman, reported Channel News Asia. Four of the dead were not vaccinated against the deadly disease, two partially vaccinated or having just taken the first dose and two vaccinated.

The death toll linked to the disease stands at 103, the MOH said.

As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 99,430 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were 1,356 patients warded in hospital, most of them well and under observation, said MOH, adding that 222 cases required oxygen supplementation and 34 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

