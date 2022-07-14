Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarterfinals of Singapore Open

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and in-form HS Prannoy stormed into yet another quarterfinals after registering fighting wins at the Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Third seed Sindhu staved off a spirited challenge from Vietnams world number 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen 19-21 21-19 21-18 in the womens singles competition to set up a clash with Chinas Han Yue.

Prannoy, ranked world number 19, notched up his second win in three weeks over world number four and third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 14-21 22-20 21-18 in an hour and nine minute contest.

The 29-year-old Indian, who is looking to break his five-year-old title run, will face Japans Kodai Naraoka next.

A day after notching up an unset win over compatriot Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunaths run ended with a fighting 10-21 21-18 16-21 loss to Irelands Nhat Nguyen.

Ashmita Chaliha, who had defeated Thailands Busanan Ongbamrungphan, also couldnt proceed further in the tournament, losing 9-21 13-21 to Han Yue of China.

Saina Nehwal, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and upcoming mens doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are also in fray later in the day.

