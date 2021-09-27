Sikkim eases norms for tourists

The Sikkim government has eased norms for tourists visiting the state by doing away with mandatory checking of documents like vaccination certificates and RT-PCR test reports at the border check posts with effect from Monday.

The in-bound tourists will not be required to show the documents like being vaccinated with minimum one dose of COVID vaccine or RT-PCR test report done 72 hours prior to entering the Himalayan state to officials manning the border check posts at Melli and Rangpo, a notification issued by the state government said.

Earlier, tourists were required to show vaccination certificate or RT-PCR test report at the check posts before being allowed entry into Sikkim as per an earlier notification.

Advertisement

Instead of the check post officials, the onus has been put on travel agencies and hotels to keep the records of vaccination certificates and RT-PCR reports of the tourists and submit to the authorities as and when required.

Similarly, contractors will be required to ensure compliance of safety protocols with regard to labourers being hired by them for work in Sikkim.

The latest notification, issued on September 24 has further eased norms on the functioning of pubs, eateries, restaurants and shops in view of ever improving situation with regard to prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sikkim has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 100 per cent of eligible population of the state and both doses to 70.49 per cent people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)