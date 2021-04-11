Sikkim CM and his wife receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem SinghTamang along with his wife Krishna Kumari Rai on Sundayreceived the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, following whichhe appealed to those eligible for the immunisation drive toget inoculated.

The chief minister and his wife were administeredCovishield vaccine at STNM Hospital near here, an officialsaid.

Rural Development Minister Sonam Lama also receivedthe vaccine jab, he said.

Speaking to the reporters after getting the vaccineshot, the chief minister urged all the people aged 45 yearsand above to participate in the Tika Utsav, a vaccinationdrive, starting from Sunday.

The special inoculation programme will end on April14.

Tamang also appealed to people to follow COVIDprotocols and maintain social distancing in public places tohelp the government contain the spread of the disease.

Sikkims COVID-19 tally had on Saturday gone up to6,351 after 22 more people tested positive for the infection.

Altogether, 5,982 patients in the state have recoveredfrom the disease and the death toll due to COVID-19 stood at136 in the state.

The government has ordered the closure of alleducational institutions from April 12 to 20 to ensure thatall eligible teaching and non-teach staffers receive vaccineshots, Education Department Additional Chief Secretary G PUpadhyaya said in a circular.

