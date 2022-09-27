SIIs Poonawalla makes clarion call for global certification of vaccines

Multilateral organisations like the UN and the WTO should take it upon themselves to harmonise the certification of vaccines especially ahead of another pandemic as witnessed one induced by the COVID-19 virus that has badly hit the global economies, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla has said.

Making this clarion call at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on Monday, Poonawalla said Im proposing it (such a certification treaty).” “Multilateral organisations such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation should take it upon themselves to harmonise the certification of vaccines,” he told

