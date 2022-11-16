Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say Maharashtra police

Call centre employee Shraddha Walkars live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawala, accused of brutally murdering her in Delhi, had appeared confident with no trace of remorse on his face when Manikpur police in Maharashtra called him for questioning earlier this month, an official said.

After Walkars family members filed a missing persons complaint when she was not traceable, the Manikpur police in Vasai town of Palghar called Poonawala for questioning twice – last month and on November 3 – and on both the occasions he told the police that Walkar had left his place and they were not staying together, assistant police inspector Sampatrao Patil told

