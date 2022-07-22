Shiv Sena expects Murmu to uphold constitutional values, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as the President of India, and said his party expects her to uphold the constitutional values.

“We welcome her victory and are happy that a tribal woman has assumed the top post. We supported her candidature. We expect her to uphold and protect the constitutional values,” Raut, who is the partys chief spokesman, told

