Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy in hospital before schedule

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesdaynight underwent endoscopy at a hospital here a day beforeschedule, a family member said, adding that doctors might takea call on operating him late night itself.

“The doctors performed endoscopy on Pawar. They wouldsoon take a call on operating him. They could advance thesurgery and perform it tonight itself. We are waiting forfurther communication,” the family member said.

After Pawar (80) complained of abdominal pains onSunday, he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on thesame evening.

Advertisement

However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesdayevening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gallbladder issue, after he experienced pains in his abdomen, NCPleader Nawab Malik had said.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling alittle uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday)evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for acheck-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has aproblem in his Gall Bladder,” he had tweeted.

“He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is nowbeing stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to thehospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy andSurgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes standcancelled until further notice,” the minister had said.

NCP leader and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope hadsaid there was nothing to worry about Pawars health.

An endoscopy is a procedure wherein an endoscope isused to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity ofthe body.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)