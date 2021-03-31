Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy for stone removal: Doctor

NCP chief Sharad Pawar hasundergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stonefrom his bile duct and his condition is improving, a doctorattending to him at a hospital here said on Wednesday.

Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospitalon Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain. He underwentthe endoscopy at around 10 pm, the doctor said.

Under the medical procedure, an endoscope is used toexamine the interior of a hollow organ or body cavity.

“There were some stones in his gall bladder and one ofit had slipped into his bile duct, blocking the flow. Itcaused Pawar immense belly pains, back pain and jaundice dueto gall stone pancreatitis,” gastroenterologist and endoscopyexpert Dr Amit Maydeo told

