Shami set to return in playing XI for next Test, rank turner unlikely for final Test

Indias senior-most speedster Mohammed Shami is expected to feature in the playing XI for the final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, starting March 9 after being rested for workload management during the Indore game.

The Indian team management, in consultation with medical staff, has decided to space out the pace bowlers, who are also going to play IPL regularly and are part of the ODI World Cup plan.

Hence, Shami, who had played the first two Tests and is also a part of the ODI squad, was rested for the third game. In his place Umesh Yadav was drafted in as the second pacer after Mohammed Siraj.

With Siraj only needed for 24 overs in the first three games and is likely to feature in all three ODIs between March 17 to 22, he is likely to get some time off during the final game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

Shami, who has been the best pacer on view across both teams with seven scalps from 30 odd overs that he has bowled, will be needed on a dry Motera surface, which might be conducive for reverse swing.

India are currently leading the four-Test series 2-1 but need to win the last game in order to nullify the result of Sri Lankas away series against New Zealand. GCA curators havent received any directive from Team India ====================================== The Holkar Stadium in Indore has been already panned by ICC match referee Chris Broad for preparing a “poor” track and right now Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is unlikely to risk its reputation by preparing something diabolical which will get a red eye from the games governing body.

“We havent received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season,” a state association source told

