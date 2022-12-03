Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs due to shoulder injury, Umran Malik to replace him

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday, due to a right shoulder injury and replaced by Umran Malik in Indias squad, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

It has been learnt that Shami had suffered the injury during a training session after he returned from Australia, where the Indian team made a semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup. Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, beginning in Chittagong from December 14.

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shamis replacement,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release. The extent of Shamis injury is not known yet.

Umran Malik is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket. He made his ODI debut recently in New Zealand where he played two games and claimed two wickets. Shami himself posted a picture of getting treatment on his bowling shoulder at a medical facility but later deleted his tweet.

Advertisement

“Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. Ive had my share of injuries throughout my career. Its humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times Ive been hurt, Ive learned from that injury and come back even more stronger,” he had tweeted before deleting the post.

Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen will form the pace attack for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old Shami is an integral part of Indias ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be worried if the Bengal speedster misses the Test series because India need to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

“Shamis absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrahs absence,” said a BCCI source.

Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)