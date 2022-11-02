Shah Rukh Khan greets fans on his 57th birthday at midnight

Kicking off his 57th birthday celebrations, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted scores of admirers stationed outside his Bandra home last night.

After a no-show last year, the actor revived his annual ritual of meeting fans from the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow Mannat, one of the landmarks of Mumbai.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and denims, Shah Rukh waved, blew kisses and spread his arms in his signature pose to the hundreds of people waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. He was accompanied by his youngest child AbRam.

The road leading up to the stars house was chock-a-block with fans, who were singing birthday songs for their idol, flashing torchlight from their smartphones.

Sudhir Kothari, an ardent Shah Rukh fan, was among one of the many outside Mannat to see his hero. He flew in from Chennai to the city on Tuesday.

“He came on the balcony around 12.10-12.15 am and was there for about 15 minutes. He was expressing gratitude to all of us. He did his signature pose and also clicked a selfie. We come to relive this moment every year. It is special for us,” Sudhir, 34, founder of SRK Chennai fan club, told

