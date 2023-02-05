Several landlords booked for not providing details of tenants to police in J-Ks Reasi

Eight cases have been registered against land owners, including hoteliers, for not providing details of tenants to police in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, an official said.

The verification process was initiated after several instances of anti-national elements staying in residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic helps came to the fore in Jammu.

Four cases each were registered at the Katra and the Reasi police stations under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said on Saturday.

He said all landlords and hotel owners had been directed to submit details of their tenants and domestic helps to the police stations concerned.

Police have verified the identities of 326 tenants staying in different areas of the district so far, the official added.

Police are conducting random verification of various localities, the official said.

