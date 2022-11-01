Sethu chosen for Ezhuthachan Award 2022

Noted Malayalam fiction writer Sethu has been selected for the Kerala governments prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram this year in recognition of his overall contribution to Malayalam language and literature.

Announcing the award here on Tuesday, State Culture Minister V N Vasavan said Sethus experiences as a writer will inspire the new generation.

He focussed on modernising the literature by standing beyond the definitions of movements and trends, the minister said.

A banker by profession, the 80-year-olds noted works include Pandavapuram and Atayalangal (novels) and Petiswapnangal and Sethuvinte Kathakal (short story).

Sethu is also a recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for both novel and short story. The state governments highest literary honour has been named after Thunchaththu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, a 16th century devotional poet, considered to be the father of Malayalam language. The honour carries a cash award of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation.

