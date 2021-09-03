Set up statutory recruitment board for aided educational institutions: Ker Pay Revision panel

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 : The 11th Kerala Pay Revision Commission has recommended the state government to either entrust the recruitment in government-aided private schools and colleges with the Public Service Commission (PSC) or create a statutory recruitment board for the purpose.

Headed by retired civil servant K Mohandas, the panel said there should be adequate controls to ensure that the private managements selection of persons for drawing government salaries is on merit with transparency.

The raising of retirement age of the government employees from 56 to 57 years, reduction of their working days to five days a week besides the granting of full pension to the families of those who die in harness were among the recommendations found mention in the panel report, submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

The Commission feels that it would have been ideal to entrust the recruitment in the government aided schools and colleges to the PSC and the second option is to create a statutory recruitment board for the purpose, according to the report.

“The Commission recommends the creation of a statutory Kerala Recruitment Board for private schools and colleges,” the report said adding that the selection committee should have a full time chairman besides the representatives from the university, government and the managements.

The panel listed out a series of recommendations for the interim revamping of the recruitment system till the setting up of the Board, “The interviews must be audio-video recorded and the recording must be retained for future verification,” the report added.

It also recommended that the government may establish an institution of Ombudsman for educational appointments through a legislation. Meanwhile, Mohandas told the media here on Friday that it was not right for those who secure appointments through the backdoor to draw hefty government salary.

“That is why we have made a series of recommendations to bring transparency in the recruitment to the government aided private schools and colleges,” he added.

The high life expectancy and the financial crunch faced by the government were the reasons that prompted the panel to recommend raising of the retirement age of government employees, the panel chairman added.

However, various youth organisations including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and the Youth Congress came out against the recommendation to increase the retirement age. PTI LGK SS SS

